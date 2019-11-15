Human Rights Commission records a surge in complaints

The Human Rights Commission has seen a surge in various complaints.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says complaints about domestic violence has been the majority of their caseload including sexual violence.

“You know accessing domestic violence restraining orders and so on and so forth because you know those who’ve been subjected to these acts of violence find themselves in the very precarious position because they would have lived in a very violent environment and all of the sudden, with curfews and lockdowns and all of that, there’s no reprieve, there’s no escaping, your pretty much in a permanent situation of violence.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Director also notes given the COVID-19 restrictions, they are receiving more complaints from vulnerable and marginalized communities.

Raj says these include complaints from impoverished and informal settlements with residents unable to find work further worsening their precarious social and economic situations.