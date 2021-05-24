Human Rights body visits Dr Hawea

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says Lautoka based, Doctor Jone Hawea, is well and in sound health in police custody.

Director Ashwin Raj and the Manager Complaints visited Doctor Hawea at Totogo Police Station today following his arrest in Lautoka on Tuesday night.

Raj says the detainee has confirmed that police acted professionally in the course of his arrest and detention.

Raj confirms that he has access to legal counsel and as witnessed by the Commission, well-wishers are allowed to deliver food and toiletries.

He adds Doctor Hawea was visited by his legal representative, Graham Leung and also confirmed he did not require any medical attention.

He did, however, express to the Commission, concerns about his safety and his right to health.

Doctor Hawea has questioned the rationale behind his transfer from Lautoka Police Station to Totogo when the Suva Nausori corridor, as he described to the Commission, is a “hot spot” for COVID positive cases.

Raj adds Doctor Hawea also claims that some police officers acted irresponsibly by not adhering to the COVID safety protocols and exposing him to a risk of transmission.

The Commission had discussions with the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department and were informed that the CID had arranged a pass from the Ministry of Health to transfer Doctor Hawea to Suva.

The CID has also confirmed that the arrest was made on Tuesday after Doctor Hawea’s live video session on social media ended at 9pm.

The Fiji Police Force has also informed the Commission that Fijians get arrested during curfew hours and Doctor Hawea is no exception.

The Commission understands that Doctor Hawea is being questioned for an alleged breach of the provisions under the Public Order Act in relation to a malicious act.

Raj says the Commission maintains its stand that everyone must be able to enjoy their fundamental right to free expression including the right to democratic dissent.

He adds this right, however, comes with responsibility and more so in the context of the pandemic and this is why even international human rights law such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights places justifiable limitations to the right to free expression.

Raj says ultimately, the courts will determine the thresholds for free expression, permissible within the confines of the law, and consistent with human rights and human dignity and those purported speech acts that are deemed to be a transgression.