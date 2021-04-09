Human rights body submits report

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has submitted its 2019 Annual Report to President Jioji Konrote this morning.

It documents the work of the Commission in the protection, promotion and preservation of human rights in accordance with the Commission’s constitutional mandate.

The Commission says it includes education and advocacy, independent investigations into alleged human rights violations and exhausting remedies available under the law.

Investigations were conducted in relation to allegations of police brutality, violence in prisons, allegations of professional misconduct against police and corrections officers, infraction of the rights of arrested and detained persons.

It also looked at discrimination and unfair treatment in the workplace, the right to equality and freedom from discrimination on prohibited grounds, rights of children, and a host of other complaints.

The Commission is also working towards its accreditation as a Paris Principles compliant national human rights institution.

A copy of the report will be also submitted to the Prime Minister to be tabled in Parliament.