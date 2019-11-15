Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|
Full Coverage

News

Human rights body says budget is balanced

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 24, 2020 4:02 pm
Ashwin Raj

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission of Fiji says the next budget is pragmatic and carefully balanced.

Director Ashwin Raj says the budget realizes that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our ability to enjoy social and economic rights.

In particular he says those, already on the margins of society and with no access to social mobility.

Article continues after advertisement

Raj adds the government could have taken harsh austerity measures to arrest economic disorder which could worsen existing inequalities.

However, it found a balance and decided to spend in order to revitalize the economy, keep jobs, create incentives through the recalibration of taxes and sustain the various social protection schemes for the poor.

Raj adds there is no easy trade-off between the economy, health, and human rights.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.