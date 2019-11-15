Human rights body says budget is balanced

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission of Fiji says the next budget is pragmatic and carefully balanced.

Director Ashwin Raj says the budget realizes that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our ability to enjoy social and economic rights.

In particular he says those, already on the margins of society and with no access to social mobility.

Raj adds the government could have taken harsh austerity measures to arrest economic disorder which could worsen existing inequalities.

However, it found a balance and decided to spend in order to revitalize the economy, keep jobs, create incentives through the recalibration of taxes and sustain the various social protection schemes for the poor.

Raj adds there is no easy trade-off between the economy, health, and human rights.