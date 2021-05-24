Home

News

Human Rights body probes sexual harassment allegation against senior executive

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 25, 2021 3:34 pm
Director Human Rights, Ashwin Raj. [File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has received a sexual harassment complaint against a senior executive in the financial sector.

FBC News understands the accused is also an executive of a medical institution in Fiji.

Director Human Rights, Ashwin Raj says they have interviewed the complainant and raised the allegations with the accused.

“This issue is very sensitive and the complainant should enjoy the right to privacy at this time but I can say that the complainant as she relays it to us has gone difficult several months running to institutions and individuals.”

Raj adds the complainant had also alleged that she approached a non-government organization and raised the issue with the Ministry of Employment.

He says in the interest of procedural fairness, the Commission has allowed for the accused to respond to the allegations and they had tried to elicit evidence from the complainant.

The Acting Commissioner of Police confirmed that they have received the report and an investigation is currently underway.

