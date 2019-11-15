Human Rights body looks into claims of police brutality

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is trying to contact the person who posted on social media that a young man was allegedly assaulted by police officers.

The post claims the alleged assault happened in Milverton Road in Suva during curfew hours.

Director Human Rights Ashwin Raj says they take all allegations of torture and brutality seriously.

Raj says the Commission will certainly pursue this matter in accordance with the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Act.

The Commission has been unable to speak with the person who made the social media post and is encouraging the family to contact them 9709894.

Meanwhile, the police internal investigations unit has been directed to look into allegations of assault by officers.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu wants a preliminary investigation into a social media post claiming police officers were involved in a case of assault.

Tudravu has directed the Internal Affairs Investigations Unit to scrutinize the claims.