Human Rights body keeps tabs on Sinu case

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has taken note of progress in investigating the death of Mesake Sinu Leleiwasa.

The police file has been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Commission had submitted its own investigation report on to police on 12th November.

Commission Director, Ashwin Raj says they have established that Sinu was subjected to cruel, inhumane, degrading or disproportionately severe treatment at the hands of the police officers, which resulted in his death.

This is based on witness statements, the death certificate and post mortem examination findings.

Sinu’s post mortem report states that the cause of death was Extensive Intracranial Haemorrhage due to Severe Traumatic Head Injury.

Additionally, there were Multiple Traumatic Injuries and Cerebral Edema

as a consequence of Blunt Force Trauma.

In its report the Commission denounced the acts of gratuitous violence and recommended that those responsible be charged with Murder, Accessory after the fact to murder, Manslaughter, and Manslaughter arising from a breach of duty.

Raj has also urged police to investigate allegations of assault inflicted on two key witnesses.

The two were present at the scene when Sinu was allegedly apprehended by the officers on 12th October.