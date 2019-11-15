Human rights body investigates Sinu’s death

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has conducted interviews with key witnesses and sought statements from close relatives in relation to the death of Mesake Sinu Leleiwasa.

Commonly known as Sinu, the deceased was allegedly assaulted by a group of police officers on 12 October in Nadi.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says they are also in possession of a copy of the victim’s Medical Cause of Death Certificate.

Raj adds they are awaiting a disclosure of the post mortem report from the Fiji Police Force.

A complaint was lodged with the Commission by a close relative of the victim on 13th October and an investigation team was dispatched on the 14th to commence independent investigations into the death of the 46-year-old.

Raj says the Cause of Death Certificate states that disease or condition directly leading to death is extensive intracranial haemorrhage due to (or as a consequence of) severe traumatic head injury” and the external cause of injury is “blunt force trauma”.

Based on witness statements, the Commission has established that the victim had allegedly sustained injuries in the course of his arrest as excessive force may have been used.

Witnesses claim they heard the victim crying in pain and agony.

Raj also says the Commission maintains its stand that acts of gratuitous violence must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible must be held accountable.