Human Rights body investigates remandee’s death

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has called for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the death of Jone Masirewa, a remandee at the Natabua Remand Centre in Lautoka.

Director Ashwin Raj says those responsible should be held to account without impunity while the Commission, on its own motion, is investigating this matter.

Raj adds the Commission would have visited the Natabua Remand Centre to conduct preliminary investigations but due to COVID19, the Fiji Corrections Service has suspended visits to all facilities.

The Commission has written to the Fiji Corrections Service asking about the details of the deceased and what steps were taken after he complained of not feeling well.

Raj also says the seriousness of Masirewa’s death warrants a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation.

He goes on to say that claims by the family that they were not informed of Masirewa’s arrest and detainment until the day he died is disconcerting.