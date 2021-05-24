Human rights body investigates death in custody

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in custody at the Samabula Police Station earlier this week.

Director Ashwin Raj says the Commission also welcomes an internal investigation by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Raj however has implored the importance of full transparency and accountability without impunity.

Ashwin Raj

The Commission is waiting for the result of the post-mortem which is expected to be conducted sometime today.

The Director is also trying to contact the family of the deceased.