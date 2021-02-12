Human rights body investigates complaints against USP

A number of complaints the University of the South Pacific, senior management, and its former Vice-Chancellor are now the subject of a human right investigation.

Human Rights Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj says while investigating Professor Ahluwalia’s deportation, the Commission received complaints against him and USP.

Raj adds these allegations include, staff, being coerced to sign petitions in favor of Ahluwalia by heads of various sections or face non-renewal of contracts, unfair discrimination, and victimization for speaking out because staff are considered either for or against the Vice-Chancellor.

The complaints also include allegations of nepotism and unmeritorious appointments, lack of transparency, and consistency in the application of policies and procedures in relation to appraisals and inducements.

Raj says it will also investigate complaints of a lack of confidence in independent grievance reporting procedures and mechanisms because heads of unions are openly biased.

The Commission has also been told of the suspension of staff who are suspected of being whistleblowers.