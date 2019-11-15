Human rights body investigates alleged Tailevu assault

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating the case of a 32-year-old man from Naqia Village in Wainibuka, Tailevu, who was allegedly assaulted and thrown off a bridge by a group of police officers.

It’s alleged the officers were dressed in civilian clothing at the time.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says an investigators visited Naqia Village and conducted interviews with several villagers who witnessed the alleged incident.

Article continues after advertisement

He says they shared critical information, giving their account of what had transpired at the bridge.

The investigation team also visited the 32-year-old man at a Suva hospital (Wednesday, 22nd April, 2020) where he is undergoing medical treatment for the injuries sustained from the alleged ordeal.

The victim informed the Commission that he would be undergoing a third surgery (23rd April 2020) since his hospitalization.

The Commission interviewed the victim regarding the incident and is now in the process of assessing the information, verifying the facts and compiling its report.

Raj says no one is above the law and any use of force by law enforcement agencies must be necessary, proportionate and lawful.

The Commission will be forwarding its report to the Fiji Police Force saying it looks forward to prompt, thorough and transparent investigations by the Fiji Police Force.

It adds that those responsible for this abhorrent act of violence must be held accountable and must face the full brunt of the law.

Click here for more on COVID-19