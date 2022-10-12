Human Resources play a vital role within MoH

Minister for Health, Doctor Iferemi Waqainabete says any blame pointed towards the Human Resources Department reflects his leadership.

Speaking virtually during the Ministry’s HR Forum in Lautoka this morning, Dr Waqainabete says the department plays a critical role and is the backbone of ensuring things run smoothly.

He says adequate investment and management of human resources will allow health systems to respond promptly, improve healthcare outcomes, rationalize the use of resources, and reduce the stress on staff.

Article continues after advertisement

“I wanted the Ministry of Health leadership to understand that I acknowledge you as a group who are the backbone of the Ministry of Health because if we don’t have a functional and effective HR department then the 7,000 other staff are inefficient and ineffective. It is your role to ensure that you put the right person in the right place at the right time.”

Dr Waqainabete says the HR Department plays an important role in ensuring that staff are resilient when it comes to public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

He adds over the next few days, crucial discussions and deliberations on lessons learnt from COVID-19 will ensure that they are continuing to collaborate to tackle further emergency crises and build up a healthier population in Fiji.