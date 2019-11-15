Human Resource Management important during pandemic: Batiweti

Maintaining productivity during these unprecedented times has been a challenge for the workforce.

Human Resources professionals may have had the toughest job in having to deal with the workforce dynamics.

From having to lay off staff to directing people to work from home they have had to introduce new measures to combat the effects of the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Human Resources Institute held an annual convention for its members today in Suva.

Fiji Human Resources Institute President Kameli Batiweti says the workplace landscape is changing quickly in response to COVID-19 and HR personnel must be proactive in handling situations.

“They’ve now written policies and they’ve rolled out those policies, they’ve created awareness so that everyone is aware hoping that those men and women who are in the workplace takes the awareness programs back home.”

Batiweti says the convention is there to help its members better understand and address the issues they face during the pandemic.

“Your ability during these difficult times is to manage your finances and that is something that is failing a lot here not only in Fiji but in the pacific islands our culture is such where we are a communal people and we ought to share everything.”

HR managers are stressed that during these difficult times but continue to play an important role in the employment of the nation.