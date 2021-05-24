Human development centre open in Navua

A Multi-Faith Centre for Human Development, Love and Service belonging to the Sai Prema Foundation Fiji has been opened by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The centre is based in Rovodrau in Navua.

Ratu Wiliame says the Sai Prema Foundation’s reputation precedes it, given the numerous community service contributions to the poor, underprivileged and needy people of Fiji through Medicare, Educare and Sociocare initiatives.

The President says the Foundation was launched in 2016 and the contributions have earned the foundation a great recognition as a leading Non-Government Organization in Fiji.

He adds that the Foundation’s investments are testament, particularly in the establishment of the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Children’s Hospital in Suva, a world-class hospital specializing in the treatment of congenital heart disease.