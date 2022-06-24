Human behaviour impacts environment

[File Photo]

Human behaviour greatly affects the environment and its natural resources.

Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy stresses there is a need for every individual to relook at how we treat our environment.

Dr Reddy says this is crucial as we have to protect our natural resources for our future generation.

“ Everyday should be environment day, every day we should be cautious about our conduct on the environment, our behaviours on the environment and everyone should be thinking about the environment every moment. We should be cautious when we work outside our homes.”

Dr Reddy says developments sometimes affects our environment if there is no guideline for developers to abide by.

The Ministry continues to ensure that all developments have Environment Impact Assessments at the same time ensuring that our natural resources are protected.