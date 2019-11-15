Huge support on environment protection

There is huge support from Fijians on the journey taken by the government in protecting our environment.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this was clearly portrayed by the compliance of every Fijian on the ban of plastic bag that came into place on January 1st.

Dr Reddy says he visited fish stalls, vegetable stalls, markets, and supermarkets and has seen that the ban was taken seriously.

He says Fiji will greatly benefit from the ban.

“Our mothers know how much plastic rubbish has been thrown all over along the roadside, in the waterways, alongside the mangroves alongside the beaches. How it looks, how much it threatens the fabric of our environment, how unhealthy it becomes in the environment and it becomes a source in the spread of diseases.”

Dr Reddy says Fiji is known in the region for taking a bold step of banning all plastic bags that are being given out at any point of sale.