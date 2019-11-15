Home

Huge reduction in compensation backlog

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 9, 2020 4:50 pm
Permanent Secretary Osea Cawaru

Workers compensation backlogs at the Ministry of Employment has seen a huge reduction after a taskforce was set up to deal with the issue.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee today, Permanent Secretary Osea Cawaru confirmed a team was brought in from the military to help resolve cases, with a large number of compensation applications related to military personnel.

Cawaru says between 1996 and 2018, there were more than 24, 000 cases pending.

Article continues after advertisement

“1,694 that’s the balance of all the cases reported. Some are compensable, some are non-compensable, and some need more investigation. But from the big amount, we are left with 1,694.
Cawaru says the ministry as to clear all its backlog before all cases are handed over to the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji”.

