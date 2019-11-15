There is a huge demand for caregivers in Fiji says the owner of Comfort Keeper’s Fiji Kritika Latchmi.

Latchmi who started her caregiving business in Nadi in April last year says the demand from Fijians needing the service is high.

She says with 28 qualified caregivers under Comfort Keeper’s, they provide range of services.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most of them ask for caregivers to look after cancer patients who are bedridden, stroke patients, alzheimer’s diseases and some need caregivers for old aged who are in bed.”

According to Latchmi majority of their clients access their services because they are working and nobody is available to be with their loved ones.

She also says that recently, the majority of people have been requesting if the caregivers could also live with the family.

Latchmi adds their caregivers are based around Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.