Huge crowd gathers at Diwali Dhoom

Hundreds of Fijians have gathered at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva to enjoy the Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Diwali Dhoom.

The event began with various competitions which included a poster, thali and rangoli making.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Manager Radio programs Shammil Lochan Lal says the main event is underway.

The public are witnessing their favourite radio personalities performing live on stage.

Various entertainment and dance competitions will be performed during the Diwali Dhoom.

The entry to FMF Gymnasium is free and the show will continue until 9pm.

The highlight of the multi-cultural event is the open air dandiya dance competition where everyone can take part.