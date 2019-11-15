Huge change in Agricultural sector says Economy Minister

There has been a huge change in the agriculture sector in the last two years.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this while signing a $50m financing agreement with the European Union.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the agriculture sector is a key component of the export market.

He says they are focusing on value adding in the agriculture sector as well as the development of more refined products.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that the majority of the Fiji Airways freight flights to LA, Sydney and Auckland has recently consisted of agricultural products.

“Over 70 percent of the freight taken out of Fiji is actually agricultural based. So it goes to show that agriculture provides a very key important component of our export market.”

He adds they want to ensure that they continue to work with the EU on other development initiatives beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.