HRDC condemns police brutality

[Source: Screenshot from the video]

The Human Rights and Anti Discrimination Commission has condemned the reprehensible act of gratuitous violence captured on a video showing a police officer beating up a bus driver for allegedly not showing his driving license.

Director, Ashwin Raj says the Commission calls on the Fiji Police Force to hold the officer responsible to account.

The incident is believed to have happened in Labasa Town this afternoon.

The video circulating on social media shows the officer assaulting the bus driver while he is in his seat, while one of his hands is handcuffed.

Raj says they have written to the Commissioner of Police urging the Internal Affairs, to investigate this matter and ensure that the officer-involved faces the full brunt of the law.

He also commended the members of the public who witnessed this ordeal for speaking out and condemning this act of violence.

Raj says the Commission will commence its own investigation into this matter.

He is reminding every law enforcement officer, that their badge and uniform do not give them the right to use senseless violence on ordinary citizens.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro earlier confirmed to FBC News that the Force will investigate the matter.