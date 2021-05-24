HRADC receives GANHRI accreditation

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has received new accreditation.

It received the B status accreditation of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

Having lost its accredited status in 2007, the GANHRI at its June session reviewed the compliance of the HRADC with the Paris Principles and recommended that the Commission be accredited with B status.

Commission chair and acting Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar says the accreditation outcome is a fantastic result for human rights in Fiji and sends a message that the Commission is operating in accordance with international standards.

Accreditation with GANHRI will also enable the institution to join global and regional human rights bodies, including the Asia Pacific Forum of National Human Rights Institutions.

Kumar says the recommendations issued by the GANHRI’s Subcommittee on Accreditation indicate few concerns with technical aspects of the Commission’s legal mandate.

He adds the outcome of the accreditation review illustrates that the Commission is functioning independently in practice and is discharging the full breadth of its mandate to promote and protect human rights across Fiji.

The chair adds the Commission will continue to strengthen its policies and guidelines to ensure compliance with requirements set under Paris Principles.