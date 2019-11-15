HRADC investigates corporal punishment case at QVS

The concerned parents of three students from Queen Victoria School who were allegedly subjected to cruel, degrading and inhuman treatment have lodged a complaint with the Human Rights and Anti- Discrimination Commission.

It is alleged that on Monday four students from Year Nine and 10 were stripped naked and chillies were rubbed on their mouth and genitalia as punishment at the direction of the Assistant Principal of the school by a Head of Department for taking leave without permission (“French leave”).

Director Ashwin Raj says concerned parents approached the Commission last evening.

Nineteen parents met with the Commission Director and his team at a community hall to discuss the matter.

Raj says after listening to the parents and interviewing one of the students, the Commission met with the Principal of the school late last night and facilitated the removal of another student from the boarding school who is also a victim.

He says following this, the Commission took the child and his parents to a police station and lodged an official complaint.

Raj adds statements from one of the victims and his parents have been recorded by the police and the HRADC has also commenced interviews with the other children and their parents.

The HRADC has notified the Ministry of Education.

He says the Commission will prioritise counseling for these children who are too traumatized to sit for their exams next Monday.

He adds it is imperative that these children are not subjected to further victimization and trauma.

The Commission is also urging the Education Ministry to ensure that these children are not subjected to further reprisal and recrimination and that they are able to realize their constitutional right to education without interruption.

Raj is also urging that the teachers who have been implicated are dealt with accordingly by the Ministry in consonance with its own policies.

Corporal punishment is a criminal offense and is contrary to section to section 11 (2) and section 41 of the Fijian Constitution and those responsible for these acts of gratuitous violence must face the full brunt of the law.