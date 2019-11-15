HRADC investigates alleged police brutality

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is investigating allegations of recent incidents of police brutality.

Two reports have surfaced, one from Nadi and one in relation to the Nakasi Police Station.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says it is a matter of grave concern that the alleged victim in Nadi died on Monday. Mesake Sinu was an aggravated robbery suspect.

The findings of the post mortem examination ruled out initial claims and reports that Sinu’s death was linked to the victim jumping from a double story building.

The second brutality allegation involves a 21-year-old man from Nasinu.

A relative of the victim claims the he was dragged out of the house and beaten by police officers on Saturday and later charged with breach of curfew.

Raj says their team is in Nadi conducting a preliminary investigation into the death of Sinu and have been in touch with his family since yesterday.

He adds another team is in the process of conducting an interview with the sister of the victim in the Nakasi case.

The Commission has commended the Acting Police Commissioner for taking a firm stance in ensuring those responsible are investigated and face the full brunt of the law.