HRADC in contact with Police over MPs

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission says it us keeping tabs on what is happening with Members of Parliament who are currently being questioned by Police.

HRADC Director, Ashwin Raj, says he is liaising with the Criminal Investigations Department on its investigations pertaining to the MPs and which have led to four Members of Parliament being taken in for questioning.

He says HRADC is liaising with CID and will provide a comment on the matter once the CID has furnished it with details of the investigations, the nature of the allegations, and the need to question the MPs.