HRADC concerned over attacks on Tiktok

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is concerned a trending online social networking platform TikTok being used to malign, discriminate, and encourage hatred.

Director Ashwin Raj says the Commission has received complaints and concerns from Fijians who have been subjected to vile debasement on this social media platform with bloggers resorting to attacks based on gender, race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, and marital status.

He says these attacks are often done in vernacular.

Raj says relevant agencies need to seriously consider the emotional violence that these platforms perpetuate without any accountability or remedy for those whose human dignity and their right to private and family life has been under constant attack.

Tiktok has so many little snippets that actually actively advocate and encourage hatred. It makes the most derogatory sort of remarks that are misogynistic, that are sexist, and that are homophobic. It resorts to racial vilification, incites communal hatred and this social media platform goes unchecked

Raj says that social media platform is saturated with videos that openly call for violent sexual attacks on LGBTQI individuals as well as making fun of those with psychosocial disabilities and physical infirmities.

He adds women are often subjected to vulgarity and there is a very serious concern that online bullying can push people into depression and suicidal tendencies.

The Director says while the Commission understands that many turn to TikTok for entertainment as well as creative expression, some use this platform to attack others.

He says this needs to end and the onus is on the TikTok users to use the platform responsibly.

The Commission is in discussion with the cybercrime unit of Fiji Police Force and Online Safety Commission about this issue.