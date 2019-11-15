HRADC completes investigation on nurse’s death

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has investigated the alleged assault of Ilaisa Batai by a police officer in August.

Director Ashwin Raj says they have submitted their report to the Police Force.

Raj says the Commission found that there was sufficient evidence based on medical reports and credible witness statements that the actions of the officer who was in civilian clothing at the time, were in breach of the Fijian Constitution, the Criminal Procedure Act 2009 and Crimes Act 2009.

Article continues after advertisement

The Director says the Commission visited Batai at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital after learning that he was unwell and undergoing medical treatment at the hospital.

Following this visit, the Commission then wrote to the Medical Superintendent at the CWM Hospital on 19th November and enquired whether Batai’s ailing health was a result of his assault on 8th August.

The Commission also wrote to Fiji Police Force on the same day seeking an urgent update on their criminal investigations in relation to this assault.

The Commission also informed the Force about Batai’s health condition and urged them to expedite their investigation.

Raj says following Batai’s untimely demise on Wednesday, the Commission sought a copy of the post mortem report which states that his death was due to septic shock.

The Commission urges the Fiji Police Force to expeditiously conclude its investigations as Batai has not lived to see justice.

The Commission denounces all acts of brutality at the hands of law enforcement agencies and calls for accountability without impunity.

Meanwhile, police are still waiting for the medical findings on the cause of death.