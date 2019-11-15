HRAD Commission Director clarifies prosecution processes

Director for the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Ashwin Raj has clarified the processes they follow when dealing with complaints.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights, Raj clarified that as an independent institution, the Commission did not refer cases for prosecution to the Office of the Department of Public Prosecution.

“So we have our own Proceedings Commissioner, I’m very very pleased to inform the Standing Committee that the Proceedings Commissioner is a very hands on Commissioner and the Proceedings Commissioner after the complaints have been lodged into the Commission, we’ve conducted our independent investigation, the Proceedings Commissioner will look through the file, to say okay, in this particular case Director, I think it warrants us to institute proceedings or no there’s an alternative remedy available, institute mediation.”

Raj also noted that given the Commission’s limited resources, other options are considered for further prosecution of cases.

“So when that happens and you know we have limited, sort of human capital available, we would outsource a lawyer. We could outsource a lawyer to take the case. But even in that instance it is something which is vetted by the Proceedings Commissioner, it very much holds the opinion of the Commission and the lawyer does the necessary in court.”

Raj was responding to a question from Committee Chair Alvick Maharaj on whether the Commission had their own legal team or used the ODPP when looking at legal remedies of complaints.