HR can assist staff with pandemic issues

Human Resource Practitioners play a vital role in helping employees’ deal with the shocks from the pandemic.

Fiji Human Resources Institute Vice President, Rosie Fong says these practitioners can assist staff during these trying times and also provide sound advice.

Fong says HR supports businesses and looks after the welfare of workers.

Article continues after advertisement

“There are so many employees that may have lost jobs because of no business so HR will sit with them and talk to the business and say hey we have got somebody away we have to look after them or maybe somebody has a positive case how do we look after them to make sure they are well taken care of and okay.”

She says they ensure that companies meet their strategic requirements.

Fong adds they also offer feedback on staff performance for a pay review, promotion, and leave.