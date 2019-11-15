Housing staff found cheating informal settlement survey

Some staff from the Ministry of Housing have been found to be allegedly cheating the socio-economic survey that is carried out within informal settlements.

The survey is usually conducted after the Housing Ministry acquires a development lease.

Minister Premila Kumar says staff are sent out to informal settlements to gather information before houses are numbered or given lots.

She says some staff would add false information to the survey and this leads to corrupt practices and even cases of land sale scam.

“So if there say 90 people living in the informal settlement, they will come up with information that there are a hundred people living there. Ten extra they will add. And this ten extra lots they sell to people. So there are individuals who are after these lots. They know the development lease has been acquired which means that you won’t be paying any lease money and it’s better for them to now get the land as well. So this is how the scam was involved with our ministry of housing staff.”

The Minister says they are now reviewing the policy on lot allotment in informal settlements.

“So the whole policy is under review at the moment. And we will be conducting a public consultation on this new policy. We want to get people’s view on this policy before the policy is adopted and implemented.”

Two staff members from the Ministry of Housing are now being investigated for their involvement in recent land sale scams.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is now investigating the matter.