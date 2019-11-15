Home

Housing Ministry staff implicated in land scam

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 17, 2020 10:47 am
Minister Premila Kumar [M]while expressing her disappointment says they also suspect more former staff could have been involved in the illegal acts.

Two staff from the Ministry of Housing and Community Development are suspected to have been involved in recent land scams.

Minister Premila Kumar while expressing her disappointment says they also suspect more former staff could have been involved in the illegal acts.

Kumar says these employees were allegedly processing letters from the Ministry.

The Minister says one of the suspected staff has not turned up to work since the investigation began.

We will have more soon.

 

