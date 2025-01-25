Housing Ministry seeks solutions

The Ministry of Housing is developing new housing models to address the growing number of people moving into informal settlements.

With more than 250 informal settlements across the country, Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the ministry is also working to understand why people choose to live in these areas.

He adds that the shortage of affordable housing has forced many middle- to low-income families to settle in informal communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Nalumisa says affordable housing remains a major challenge, and they are working with the Housing Authority and Public Rental Board to support homeownership and rental options.

“We are looking at various development models and housing strategies to assist the ministry and government in promoting homeowner-ship in Fiji. One of the key areas the ministry is focused on right now is providing affordable housing.”

Nalumisa adds that strategies will be implemented to shift the focus and mindset from the current situation toward homeownership.

Public Rental Board General Manager Timoci Naleba says they are focusing on affordable estate developments, particularly Greenfield projects, as they are cheaper and faster to build.

Naleba says this initiative is crucial to prevent people from being forced into informal settlements due to the lack of affordable housing.