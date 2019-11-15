Home

Housing Ministry launches new house plan

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 6, 2020 12:46 pm
Local Government Minister Premila Kumar.

With climate change expected to increase the intensity of Tropical Cyclones, there’s a need to build houses that can withstand such natural disasters.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar today launched a new two-bedroom house plan which is designed to encourage Fijians to build better and stronger homes.

Kumar says the plan has been developed for the housing assistance provided by Government especially for those living in rural and maritime areas.

“As you know in rural in maritime areas they are confronted with cyclones and hurricanes and the government needs to ensure that the houses that are built are cyclone compliant.”

Kumar says the cost of materials to build these homes is $18,700.

This is based on the Government tender prices set for the Rural Housing Assistance Program.

She adds the Ministry will soon be introducing a two and three-bedroom house plan for urban areas as well.

 

