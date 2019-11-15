Housing Minister determined to weed out corruption at HA

The Ministry of Housing has narrowed down those Fijians who have acquired lots through dishonest means.

This as investigations into alleged corrupt practices at the Housing Authority continue.

Minister responsible, Premila Kumar says her phone has been ringing off the hook since yesterday from people claiming they applied for lots in Tacirua and Wainibuku more than a decade ago but never heard back.

Others say their file went missing.

The Housing Minister is determined to weed out corrupt practices at the Housing Authority by the end of this year.

“We all know what is happening in Tacirua, people have bought plots but they have not made a house and after a couple of years they selling the same land with 300 to 400 percent profits so we have to curb of all these issues. Those cases where we have identified individuals who have falsified information and they have submitted this information for personal gain, which will be again taken to court.”

She says they are now looking at implementing new policies and procedures which will curb corrupt practices.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms they have received a complaint about the allegations of corruption at the Housing Authority.

FBC News understands this complaint arose from the ongoing investigation at the Housing Authority.

It is alleged that people who did not qualify, were assisted by Housing Authority employees to apply for, and secure lots set aside for low income families.