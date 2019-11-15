Housing Inquiry report expected in a week

The five-member committee looking into possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions in Housing Authority has wrapped up its public inquiry.

Chair, Seema Shandil says they are now working on the report which is expected to be ready in a week for presentation to the Housing Authority Board.

Shandil says the committee is pleased with the response from Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“In total, we have around 240 plus people who have come to us with their grievances and all these have been noted down and will be part of the report.”

She adds many people raised issues about lot allocations and the time taken to secure land.

The committee was established to conduct a holistic review of the approval processes in the allotment of plots, review anomalies experienced by customers, and the effectiveness of the allotment procedures.