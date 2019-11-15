Housing CEO to look into complaints

The Housing Authority will look into the files of Fijians who have raised concerns to a public inquiry team.

Since last Friday, the team has been gathering grievances of Fijians on possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerning the allocation of lots by the Housing Authority in the past ten years.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Robert Sen was present in an inquiry in Nasinu and he has assured he will look into the files of these Fijians.

Some members of the public highlighted they had paid some fees for lot allotments however, they have no clue as to when they will be given their land.

Sen says he will track down every claim that has been made.

“I need to look case by case on what the customers have paid whether it’s the loan application fees or just an application fees, so depending on the customers’ case by case, my team has written down the name and the files numbers of all the customers that have complained and I’ll re-look into it.”

Sen has also been enlightened by applicants about a lottery system.

The CEO says he will look into this.