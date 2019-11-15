Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Housing CEO to look into complaints

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 3, 2020 6:17 am

The Housing Authority will look into the files of Fijians who have raised concerns to a public inquiry team.

Since last Friday, the team has been gathering grievances of Fijians on possible irregularities and fraudulent transactions concerning the allocation of lots by the Housing Authority in the past ten years.

Housing Authority Chief Executive Robert Sen was present in an inquiry in Nasinu and he has assured he will look into the files of these Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Some members of the public highlighted they had paid some fees for lot allotments however, they have no clue as to when they will be given their land.

Sen says he will track down every claim that has been made.

“I need to look case by case on what the customers have paid whether it’s the loan application fees or just an application fees, so depending on the customers’ case by case, my team has written down the name and the files numbers of all the customers that have complained and I’ll re-look into it.”

Sen has also been enlightened by applicants about a lottery system.

The CEO says he will look into this.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.