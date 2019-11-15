Housing Board to assess all applications

The Local Government Minister says every application for Housing flat or land will now be thoroughly assessed by the Board.

Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this while visiting the settlements and PRB flats in Labasa.

She highlighted the fraudulent activities at the Housing Authority in relation to lot allotments.

Kumar says similar problems in PRB flats have also surfaced where tenants are not disclosing correct information.

“From now onwards every flat that is allocated or any land that is allocated it will be approved by the Board. One of the biggest problems we found in the Housing Authority was that when people applied for a block a thorough check was not made.”

She informed the PRB tenants that due to the fraudulent activities a special investigation was carried out at the Authority.

The report is now with the Minister.