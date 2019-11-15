Housing Authority to inspect subdivision

The Housing Authority will be undertaking an inspection of its Wainibuku Subdivision in Nakasi tomorrow.

Chief Executive Robert Sen says staff will be inspecting the conditions of various property as per the covenants and provisions of lease conditions.

He adds that Clause 22 in particular states that Housing Authority or its agents may at all reasonable times enter upon the demised land and the building thereon for the purpose of inspecting conditions.

Sen also says this is part of the lease document signed by tenants.

He is requesting occupants in the Wainibuku Subdivision to cooperate during the inspection and provide the required information.

The exercise will be carried out by Housing Authority staff from 9am to 2pm.