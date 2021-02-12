Housing Authority revisits the selection process

An independent Committee will now be in charge of all selection and allocation of lots for the Housing Authority.

Chief Executive Robert Sen says this was a key recommendation of the Special Investigation Report by the Office of the Auditor-General.

The investigation was conducted following allegations of corruption.

Sen says the Authority has revisited the selection process to strengthen good governance.

“All the allocation that will be reviewed by our marketing team it will be passed to other managers or the independent person in the committee to review it to make sure all the process and criteria has been adhered to.”

The Authority has so far implemented 15 major recommendations and 5 have been partially executed.

Sen says they are improving the internal processes to be transparent and provide Fijians with equal opportunities.

“One of them was the policy on the criteria of allocation. We have together with our management team and the board reviewed the criteria and we are looking at some other options.”

The Housing Authority will now also be working with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Services and the Lands Department to verify the details and revenue of the applicants.