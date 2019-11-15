Housing Authority receives the Food Bank donations

The housing Ministry has received contributions from two embassies and three high commissions for the Veilomani Food Bank.

A truck full of food items was handed over to the Ministry this afternoon.

This has been done to assist Fijians living in Housing Assistance Relief Trust (HART) and low –income earners who have been affected by COVID-19.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says the helping hands illustrate the Fijian spirit helping those in need.

“This initiative is geared to low income earners and how we make their lives better so I truly appreciated all your assistance so far and look forward to further collaboration.”

Initially the food bank was established to help families in the lockdown areas or those who were directly affected by the quarantine.

The donations has been given by the New Zealand, British and Australian High Commissions along with the Japanese and US embassies.