Housing Authority receives 334 applications

The Housing Authority has received 334 applications for COVID-19 assistance.

220 applications are from the Central and 114 from the Western Division.

271 applications have been approved while 11 are still being processed. Five are awaiting a committee decision, 10 have been returned for further information and 37 have been declined.

Relief packages include 3 months loan repayment holiday, extension of loan term without fees, interest only repayments or 3 months’ loan repayment holiday with extension of loan term.

The Authority says further relief assistance will be provided to customers on a case by case basis.