Housing Authority projects 80% complete

Housing Authority of Fiji Chief Executive Robert Sen has revealed that ongoing projects are now 80% complete.

Sen says these projects include division of land in Davuilevu,Nausori and Tavakubu in Lautoka.

He says they are planning to release tenders for their other projects in Labasa.

“We are also in process of putting out the tender documents for the first phase of Waila City and Tacirua.”

Sen says some work had to be slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however there was no stoppage.

The Housing Authority since its inception has focused on providing affordable housing for low or middle income earners.