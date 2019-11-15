Housing Authority needs new ideas: Minister

The Housing Authority has been challenged to move away from their comfort zone and devise new ideas for complete housing packages.

Minister for Housing and Community Development Premila Kumar highlighted this during her visit to the informal settlements and the Housing Authority projects in the Western division.

Kumar says they want the Authority to move away from just subdividing lands and putting the lots on the market.

“They need to work with the private sector and come up with other good financial ideas and some innovative mechanisms to push more houses in the market. We all know there is housing demand. People want homes, they want land with a title but unfortunately, we are unable to put more products in the market”.

Kumar, she adds residents living at the Cuvu, Ledrusasa, and Waidamudamu informal settlements can expect their land leases by the end of this year.

She says a total of 456 lots will be made available to the settlers.