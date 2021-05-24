Housing Authority gets new CEO

The Housing Authority Board has appointed Ritesh Singh as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Board Chair, Viliame Vodonaivalu, welcomed Singh’s appointment as a win for Housing Authority customers and the stock of affordable housing in Fiji.

Vodonaivalu says Singh was brought up in the Nasinu Housing Authority development, so he knows personally the Authority’s customers.

Through the course of his life, Singh acquired decades of private sector expertise that took him to the helm of one of the largest banks in the region, ANZ.

Vodonaivalu says now Singh brings a potent mix of financial management, customer-first leadership, and digital know-how to deliver affordable housing that helps Fijian families, particularly young families, own or rent quality homes.

Singh will take up the position officially on Monday.