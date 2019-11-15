Housing Authority extends COVID-19 relief package assistance

As the country continues to face the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Housing Authority will extend its assistance package to affected customers up to 31st December 2020.

Housing Authority says in assisting customers impacted by the COVID 19 crisis, it will provide three months’ holiday on repayment of loan, an extension of the term of the loan without any fees or repayment of interest only, or a three-month holiday on the repayment of the loan with extension to the term of the loan.

This will be given on a case by case basis.

Housing Authority says those wishing to apply must also present a completed application form; a letter from Employer signed by Human Resource Manager, and their latest salary slip or statutory declaration if unemployed.

It says existing recipients need not apply again but a recent status on employment will be required after the conclusion of relief period as per letters given to each applicant.