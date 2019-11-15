Home

News

Housing Authority and PRB to merge

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 3, 2020 6:35 am
Housing Minister Premila Kumar has indicated plans to merge Housing Authority and the Public Rental Board. [File Photo]

The public housing sector is expected to undergo major changes as there are plans to merge two institutions.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar has indicated plans to merge Housing Authority and the Public Rental Board.

She believes the merger of the two institutions will help cut operational costs.

Article continues after advertisement

“If we continue to keep Public Rental Board separately it chews a lot of money because again they are occupying prime properties around the country for nothing because that property can be then used for rental purpose and public rental board once it goes into housing authority than the overhead cost of operation will come down.”

Kumar says they are also looking at staffing.

“Housing Authority their only job is to do the subdivision of the land. Once the subdivision of land is done than they sell that land. This is what they doing currently. Again who does the subdivision of land, not the housing authority staff? It is outsourced and yet when you analyse the number of staff at Housing Authority it is 220. What are they doing? It is a cost to the taxpayers and we need to tidy up all this.”

The Minister says they are also working on a National Housing Plan and looking at various legislation that requires changes.

