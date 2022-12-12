Household survey will be used to register households

[Source: Ministry of Housing & Community Development / Facebook]

Housing Authority Chief Executive Ronit Sen has confirmed that the newly acquired Sakoca 2 development lease will now be added to the 46 development leases under the Housing Ministry and will move to the scheme planning stage soon.

The Ministry has acknowledged the Land Owning Unit Mataqali Nawawavatu and i-Taukei Land Trust Board for partnering with them in this mutually beneficial development project.

The Ministry has paid $65,000 as a premium to land owners in the acquisition of this development lease for a period of 10 years.

The household survey carried out by the Ministry last week captured a total of 148 houses in Sakoca 2 development lease.

The development lease was acquired by the Ministry in November and covers an area of 5.17 hectares.

The data collected during the household survey will be used to identify and register households living within the development lease area at the time the lease was acquired.

This data also assists the Ministry to identify houses on rent, unoccupied structures, and incomplete structures and to address these to avoid future hindrances to development.

Sen says they will be issuing house numbers to all households who have provided their household data.

He adds they have also recorded a number of houses that are on rent and are vacant and they believe the owners of these houses are living elsewhere therefore these houses will not receive numbers.

Sen has clarified that they do not allocate any empty lots to any settler as they had received requests from households to register vacant land lots under their names.