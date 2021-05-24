Household packs given to Fijians

A total 414 household packs have been distributed by the Fijian government to Fijians living in home isolation and lockdown areas.

These include the Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Nausori areas including Lautoka.

79 packs were distributed to those living in Suva, Lami and Nausori areas.

As part of Round 3 distribution in Qauia lockdown areas, 250 household packs were distributed while 35 packs were given to police officers in home isolation.

50 packs were given to those living in home isolation in Lautoka.

To date, 121 packs have been delivered to Police Officers who are currently in isolation at home or in Police Barracks.

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force are continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs for the households that are going into home isolation.