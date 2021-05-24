Home

News

Household pack distribution continues

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
August 15, 2021 4:08 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

A total 548 household packs have been distributed to Fijians living in home isolation areas yesterday.

These include the Suva, Nausori, Lami, Nasinu and Navua areas.

Meanwhile, around 2,319 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in the Lautoka area.

Article continues after advertisement

Around 601 packs have been delivered to Fijians in home isolation in Ba areas.

To date, a total of around 28,176 groceries and essential items packs have been distributed to those in targeted lockdown and home isolation.

The Ministry of Economy Data Entry Team together with the Fiji Police Force are continuing with the electronic registration of household information and their needs for the households.

